Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) and Netflix (NFLX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) and Netflix (NFLX).

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Dolphin Entertainment, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 81.2% and a 79.5% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dolphin Entertainment with a $10.00 average price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Hold rating on Netflix today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $500.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1663 out of 7234 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $587.00, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

