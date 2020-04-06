Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dollar General (DG) and Starbucks (SBUX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dollar General (DG) and Starbucks (SBUX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Burlington Stores, and Designer Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $175.42.

Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report released today, Brett Levy from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Starbucks, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Shake Shack.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.79, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

