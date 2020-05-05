Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Helmerich & Payne (HP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Helmerich & Payne (HP) with bullish sentiments.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul J Chung maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Chung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synaptics, Logitech, and Garmin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dolby Laboratories is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.00, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report released today, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sean Meakim maintained a Buy rating on Helmerich & Payne today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.91, close to its 52-week low of $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Meakim is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 46.3% success rate. Meakim covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Oil States International, and Baker Hughes Company.

Helmerich & Payne has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.28, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

