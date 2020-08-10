Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dish Network (DISH), US Ecology (ECOL) and Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dish Network (DISH), US Ecology (ECOL) and Hms Holdings (HMSY).

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Walt Disney, and Altice Usa.

Dish Network has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.44, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on August 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

US Ecology (ECOL)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Hold rating on US Ecology today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 70.9% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Ecology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

