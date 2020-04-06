Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dish Network (DISH) and Cigna (CI)

Catie Powers- April 6, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dish Network (DISH) and Cigna (CI).

Dish Network (DISH)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Hold rating on Dish Network yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.11, close to its 52-week low of $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Walt Disney, and Altice Usa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dish Network with a $38.23 average price target, which is an 89.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Cigna (CI)

In a report released today, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Cigna, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $249.53, implying a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

