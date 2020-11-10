Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Discovery (DISCA), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Republic Services (RSG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Discovery (DISCA), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Republic Services (RSG).

Discovery (DISCA)

In a report issued on November 5, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Discovery, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 71.9% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Charter Communications, and Warner Music Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $26.17 average price target, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report issued on November 5, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings, with a price target of $1965.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2029.84, close to its 52-week high of $2128.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $1961.17 average price target, implying a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Tigress Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Republic Services (RSG)

In a report issued on November 6, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.84, close to its 52-week high of $103.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, GFL Environmental, and TFI International.

Republic Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.73, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

