Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Discovery (DISCA) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Discovery (DISCA) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE).

Discovery (DISCA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Discovery today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.8% and a 81.9% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.79, which is a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Cheesecake Factory, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.02, close to its 52-week high of $63.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheesecake Factory is a Hold with an average price target of $56.42.

