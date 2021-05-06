Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dine Brands Global (DIN), TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and TravelCenters (TA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dine Brands Global (DIN), TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and TravelCenters (TA) with bullish sentiments.

Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.11, close to its 52-week high of $98.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dine Brands Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.43, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.28, close to its 52-week high of $109.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Grid Dynamics Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTEC Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.50.

TravelCenters (TA)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on TravelCenters on May 3 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TravelCenters is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.50, representing a 46.3% upside. In a report issued on May 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

