Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Loblaw Companies (OtherLBLCF) and Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) and Royal Caribbean (RCL).

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods on January 23 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Burlington Stores, and Tractor Supply.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $50.79 average price target, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies on January 24 and set a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.44.

Nattel has an average return of 8.3% when recommending Loblaw Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #1162 out of 5859 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Loblaw Companies with a $61.04 average price target, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$80.00 price target.

Royal Caribbean (RCL)

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Royal Caribbean has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.00, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $161.00 price target.

