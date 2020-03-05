Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI).

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.40, close to its 52-week low of $31.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Svezia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Svezia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.25.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

In a report released today, Rajat Gupta CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.65.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -27.6% and a 28.6% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Group 1 Automotive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.67.

