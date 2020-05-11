Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Diamond Offshore Drilling (OtherDOFSQ), Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) and Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ), Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) and Hms Holdings (HMSY).

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Sell rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling on May 8 and set a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.7% and a 27.4% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Diamond Offshore Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.58.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

In a report issued on May 8, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cheniere Energy Partners, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.07, a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

In a report issued on May 8, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hms Holdings, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.60.

