Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Designer Brands (DBI), Marriott International (MAR) and The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Designer Brands (DBI), Marriott International (MAR) and The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF).

Designer Brands (DBI)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on Designer Brands today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08, close to its 52-week low of $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.8% and a 23.0% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capri Holdings, Ralph Lauren, and Stitch Fix.

Designer Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, a 70.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.24, close to its 52-week low of $67.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $132.30.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on The Chefs’ Warehouse, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.67, close to its 52-week low of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 33.9% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Chefs’ Warehouse is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

