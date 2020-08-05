Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Denny’s (DENN) and Walt Disney (DIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Denny’s (DENN) and Walt Disney (DIS) with bullish sentiments.

Denny’s (DENN)

In a report released today, Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #6252 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denny’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.80, which is a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Walt Disney today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.29.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 59.5% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $125.73 average price target, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

