Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Denny’s (DENN) and Walt Disney (DIS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Denny’s (DENN) and Walt Disney (DIS).

Denny’s (DENN)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denny’s with a $21.40 average price target, which is a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 60.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Trade Desk.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.31.

