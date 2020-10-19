Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) and Altice Usa (ATUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) and Altice Usa (ATUS) with bullish sentiments.

Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 50.2% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Dave & Busters Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.83, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altice Usa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.56, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $34.00 price target.

