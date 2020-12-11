Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Darden (DRI) and Walt Disney (DIS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Darden (DRI) and Walt Disney (DIS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.44, close to its 52-week high of $125.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $112.75 average price target.

Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $154.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Trade Desk.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.71, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

