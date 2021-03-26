Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Darden (DRI) and International Game Technology (IGT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Darden (DRI) and International Game Technology (IGT) with bullish sentiments.

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Darden, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.90, close to its 52-week high of $147.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 67.5% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $149.81 average price target, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

International Game Technology (IGT)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on International Game Technology, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 66.3% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for International Game Technology with a $24.80 average price target, a 54.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

