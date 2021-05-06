Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cumulus Media (CMLS), Marriot Vacations (VAC) and Booking Holdings (BKNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cumulus Media (CMLS), Marriot Vacations (VAC) and Booking Holdings (BKNG) with bullish sentiments.

Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 50.2% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cumulus Media with a $13.67 average price target, implying a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marriot Vacations (VAC)

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Marriot Vacations yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Marriot Vacations has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.25.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings today and set a price target of $2800.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2282.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 69.7% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2572.33, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2700.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.