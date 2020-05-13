Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cumulus Media (CMLS) and Vectrus (VEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cumulus Media (CMLS) and Vectrus (VEC) with bullish sentiments.

Cumulus Media (CMLS)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.14, close to its 52-week low of $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cumulus Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vectrus (VEC)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.3% and a 33.8% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vectrus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.