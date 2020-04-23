Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CSX (CSX), TFI International (TFII) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on CSX (CSX), TFI International (TFII) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

CSX (CSX)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Hold rating on CSX today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 40.7% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.83, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

TFI International (TFII)

In a report released today, Brian Ossenbeck from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on TFI International, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TFI International with a $31.40 average price target, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sean Meakim maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Meakim is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 45.0% success rate. Meakim covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Oil States International, and Nine Energy Service.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baker Hughes Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.87, which is a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

