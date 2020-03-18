Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CSX (CSX) and TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CSX (CSX) and TripAdvisor (TRIP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CSX (CSX)

In a report issued on March 13, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CSX, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CSX with a $76.67 average price target.

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor on March 13 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.60, close to its 52-week low of $14.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 23.1% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, SciPlay, and Yelp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TripAdvisor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.46, an 89.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

