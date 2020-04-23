Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CSX (CSX) and Landstar System (LSTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CSX (CSX) and Landstar System (LSTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CSX (CSX)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Hold rating on CSX, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.19, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Landstar System (LSTR)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Landstar System has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.71.

