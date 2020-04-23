Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CSX (CSX) and Kinder Morgan (KMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CSX (CSX) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) with bullish sentiments.

CSX (CSX)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on CSX today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.6% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CSX with a $67.05 average price target, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Kinder Morgan, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Noble Midstream Partners.

Kinder Morgan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.73, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on KMI: