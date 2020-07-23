Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CSX (CSX) and Chipotle (CMG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CSX (CSX) and Chipotle (CMG).

CSX (CSX)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Hold rating on CSX yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 64.2% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CSX with a $76.58 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1185.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 86.7% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1154.94, representing a -0.5% downside. In a report issued on July 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1450.00 price target.

