Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Covanta Holding (CVA) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Covanta Holding (CVA) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Covanta Holding (CVA)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown reiterated a Hold rating on Covanta Holding today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.10, close to its 52-week high of $15.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 81.7% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Covanta Holding with a $16.33 average price target.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.25, close to its 52-week high of $132.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 67.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $120.00 average price target, representing a -6.4% downside. In a report issued on April 20, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

