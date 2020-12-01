Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Covanta Holding (CVA) and Discovery (DISCK)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Covanta Holding (CVA) and Discovery (DISCK).

Covanta Holding (CVA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Covanta Holding, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 63.5% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Covanta Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.33.

Discovery (DISCK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Discovery today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discovery is a Hold with an average price target of $28.00.

