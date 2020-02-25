Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Costco (COST), Loblaw Companies (OtherLBLCF) and Sunoco (SUN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Costco (COST), Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) and Sunoco (SUN) with bullish sentiments.

Costco (COST)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Costco yesterday and set a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $313.62, close to its 52-week high of $325.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 71.5% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $315.00.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

In a report issued on February 20, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies, with a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.00.

Nattel has an average return of 8.0% when recommending Loblaw Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #1289 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Loblaw Companies with a $59.33 average price target, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on February 20, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$82.00 price target.

Sunoco (SUN)

In a report issued on February 20, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sunoco, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 64.4% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Green Plains Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunoco with a $34.75 average price target.

