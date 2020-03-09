Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Costco (COST) and Liberty Global LiLAC (LILA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Costco (COST) and Liberty Global LiLAC (LILA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Costco (COST)

In a report issued on March 6, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $311.34, close to its 52-week high of $325.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Kroger Company, and Best Buy Co.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.50, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

Liberty Global LiLAC (LILA)

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Global LiLAC on March 6 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.81, close to its 52-week low of $13.99.

Robilliard has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Liberty Global LiLAC.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is ranked #5310 out of 6264 analysts.

Liberty Global LiLAC has an analyst consensus of Hold.

