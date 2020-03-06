Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Costco (COST) and Kroger Company (KR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Costco (COST) and Kroger Company (KR).

Costco (COST)

Raymond James analyst Budd Bugatch maintained a Buy rating on Costco today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $315.76, close to its 52-week high of $325.26.

Bugatch has an average return of 23.6% when recommending Costco.

According to TipRanks.com, Bugatch is ranked #374 out of 6278 analysts.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $322.07, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $343.00 price target.

Kroger Company (KR)

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu reiterated a Hold rating on Kroger Company today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.47, close to its 52-week high of $33.70.

Bienvenu has an average return of 1.5% when recommending Kroger Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Bienvenu is ranked #1549 out of 6278 analysts.

Kroger Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.38, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

