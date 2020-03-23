Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Costco (COST) and Carnival (CCL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Costco (COST) and Carnival (CCL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Costco (COST)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Costco on March 19 and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $290.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $327.88, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

Carnival (CCL)

In a report issued on March 20, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Carnival, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.06, close to its 52-week low of $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $42.20, a 274.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

