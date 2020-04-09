Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Conn’s (CONN) and KushCo Holdings (OtherKSHB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Conn’s (CONN) and KushCo Holdings (KSHB).

Conn’s (CONN)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Conn’s. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.76, close to its 52-week low of $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Conn’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on KushCo Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -36.9% and a 9.8% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and Trupanion.

KushCo Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

