Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: comScore (SCOR), Expedia (EXPE) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on comScore (SCOR), Expedia (EXPE) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) with bullish sentiments.

comScore (SCOR)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to comScore, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

comScore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Expedia (EXPE)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Expedia today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $164.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $178.74 average price target, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.86, close to its 52-week high of $49.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

Chuy’s Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.60.

