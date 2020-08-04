Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Comcast (CMCSA), TripAdvisor (TRIP) and MPLX (MPLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Comcast (CMCSA), TripAdvisor (TRIP) and MPLX (MPLX).

Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report released today, Michael Rollins from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Comcast, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, Cogent Comms, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.20, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.77, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

MPLX (MPLX)

In a report released today, Timm Schneider from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on MPLX, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneider has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.4% and a 27.6% success rate. Schneider covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

MPLX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.88, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

