Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Comcast (CMCSA), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Comcast (CMCSA), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO).

Comcast (CMCSA)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained a Buy rating on Comcast on April 9 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Charter Communications, and Liberty LiLAC Group.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.35, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Cheesecake Factory on April 16 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.02, close to its 52-week high of $63.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $53.92 average price target.

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

In a report issued on April 20, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.53, close to its 52-week high of $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Nexstar Media Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Clear Channel Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CCO: