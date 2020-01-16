Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Comcast (CMCSA) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Comcast (CMCSA) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) with bullish sentiments.

Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report released today, Jennifer Fritzsche from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Comcast, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.28, close to its 52-week high of $47.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, Cincinnati Bell, and Cogent Comms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.54, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

In a report released today, Stephen Trent from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Spirit Airlines, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Trent is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Trent covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Avianca Holdings.

Spirit Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.20, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Vertical Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

