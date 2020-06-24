Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Comcast (CMCSA) and Document Security Systems (DSS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Comcast (CMCSA) and Document Security Systems (DSS) with bullish sentiments.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Comcast today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.47, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Document Security Systems (DSS)

Aegis Capital analyst James Jang maintained a Buy rating on Document Security Systems today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Jang is ranked #6392 out of 6721 analysts.

Document Security Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold.

