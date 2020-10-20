Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cogeco Communications (OtherCGEAF) and ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) and ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on Cogeco Communications yesterday and set a price target of C$119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 59.0% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Cogeco Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.80.

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings on October 18 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ARAMARK Holdings with a $29.57 average price target.

