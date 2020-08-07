Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) and Atento (ATTO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) and Atento (ATTO).

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Nexstar Media Group, and Dolby Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clear Channel Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atento (ATTO)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Atento today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atento is a Hold with an average price target of $10.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.