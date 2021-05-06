Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Clean Harbors (CLH), Dine Brands Global (DIN) and Everi Holdings (EVRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clean Harbors (CLH), Dine Brands Global (DIN) and Everi Holdings (EVRI) with bullish sentiments.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.78, close to its 52-week high of $96.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 81.3% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clean Harbors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.63, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Dine Brands Global (DIN)

In a report released today, Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.11, close to its 52-week high of $98.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 67.1% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Dine Brands Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.25, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Everi Holdings (EVRI)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Buy rating on Everi Holdings today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.79, close to its 52-week high of $18.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Everi Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.29, representing a 28.2% upside. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

