Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Clean Harbors (CLH) and Six Flags (SIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clean Harbors (CLH) and Six Flags (SIX) with bullish sentiments.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.17, close to its 52-week high of $89.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 76.5% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clean Harbors with a $95.83 average price target, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Six Flags (SIX)

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Six Flags today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.50, close to its 52-week high of $48.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 73.6% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Callaway Golf, Vista Outdoor, and Polaris.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $40.33 average price target, implying a -12.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SIX: