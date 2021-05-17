Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Clarivate (CLVT) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clarivate (CLVT) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) with bullish sentiments.

Clarivate (CLVT)

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Buy rating on Clarivate today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 70.7% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Management, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarivate with a $33.17 average price target.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on AMN Healthcare Services today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.07, close to its 52-week high of $94.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 59.7% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMN Healthcare Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.40, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

