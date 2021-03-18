Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cintas (CTAS), Gartner (IT) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cintas (CTAS), Gartner (IT) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR).

Cintas (CTAS)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Cintas, with a price target of $389.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $343.22, close to its 52-week high of $369.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 70.4% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cintas with a $366.40 average price target, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $333.00 price target.

Gartner (IT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on Gartner yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.50, close to its 52-week high of $191.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Gartner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.50.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Hold rating on Restaurant Brands International on March 16 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.83, close to its 52-week high of $65.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheesecake Factory, BJ’s Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International with a $67.06 average price target, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

