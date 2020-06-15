Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cintas (CTAS) and Knight Transportation (KNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cintas (CTAS) and Knight Transportation (KNX) with bullish sentiments.

Cintas (CTAS)

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on Cintas on June 12 and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $266.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Laureate Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cintas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $227.89, a -16.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $318.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Knight Transportation (KNX)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation on June 12 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Kansas City Southern.

Knight Transportation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.60, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.