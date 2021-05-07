Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cineplex (OtherCPXGF), Clean Harbors (CLH) and Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cineplex (CPXGF), Clean Harbors (CLH) and Papa John’s International (PZZA).

Cineplex (CPXGF)

BMO Capital analyst Tim Casey maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 74.1% success rate. Casey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

Cineplex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.04, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.19, close to its 52-week high of $96.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clean Harbors with a $101.50 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Buy rating on Papa John’s International today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Bloomin’ Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Papa John’s International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.88, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

