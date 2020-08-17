Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cineplex (OtherCPXGF) and ASGN (ASGN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cineplex (CPXGF) and ASGN (ASGN).
Cineplex (CPXGF)
BMO Capital analyst Tim Casey maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Casey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cineplex with a $9.48 average price target, a 57.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.
ASGN (ASGN)
BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on ASGN today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.87, close to its 52-week high of $74.78.
According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 71.0% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.
Currently, the analyst consensus on ASGN is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.40.
