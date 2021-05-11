Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Trade Desk (TTD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Trade Desk (TTD) with bullish sentiments.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $25.71 average price target, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Trade Desk (TTD)

KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk today and set a price target of $740.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $489.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Patterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, IAC/InterActive, and TechTarget.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $798.33, representing a 40.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

