Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI).

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.8% and a 28.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $21.00 average price target, a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings, with a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.8% and a 35.6% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.15, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on June 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

