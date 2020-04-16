Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and K12 (LRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and K12 (LRN) with bullish sentiments.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.22, close to its 52-week low of $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.33, a 123.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, B.Riley FBR also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

K12 (LRN)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on K12 today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.8% and a 33.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on K12 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

