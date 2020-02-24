Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and H&R Block (HRB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and H&R Block (HRB).

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani maintained a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings on February 21 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.14, close to its 52-week low of $28.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Quadrani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Quadrani covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.86, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

H&R Block (HRB)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Sell rating on H&R Block, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 72.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, MGIC Investment, and Repay Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for H&R Block with a $25.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.