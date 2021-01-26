Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cimpress (CMPR) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cimpress (CMPR) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) with bullish sentiments.

Cimpress (CMPR)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cimpress, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Cra International, and Sharps Compliance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cimpress with a $125.00 average price target.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Adtalem Global Education today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.00, close to its 52-week high of $39.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 51.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Adtalem Global Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

